27 November 2026 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has ratified the Mecca Agreement on Mutual Defence between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which provides for mutual military assistance in the event of an external armed attack against any of the three countries.

The relevant presidential decree was published in Türkiye's Official Gazette.

"A decision has been made to ratify the "Mecca Agreement on Mutual Defense" signed in Mecca on August 7, 2026 between the Republic of Turkey, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the decree states.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have previously completed their respective ratification procedures.

Under the agreement, the document will enter into force following the submission of the final instrument of ratification to the secretariat of the Joint Defence Committee established under the accord.

Signed in Mecca on August 7, 2026, the agreement stipulates that an external armed attack against any of the three countries will be considered an attack against all signatories.

In such circumstances, the parties will "provide immediate assistance to the attacked party, using all available opportunities for mutual support."