Russia: 872 Ukrainian drones shot down in 24 hours
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday that 872 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed over multiple regions in the past 24 hours.
Moreover, Russian air defenses destroyed two Neptune missiles and four US-made Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guided air bombs, the ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Russia had carried out its own airstrikes against Ukraine over the night, striking two drone production sites and a target in Kharkiv.
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