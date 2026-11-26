26 November 2026 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Two Italian nationals have been killed in an Iranian drone strike on a facility in Kuwait, Italy's Foreign Ministry announced.

According to the information, the victims were specialists employed by Rheinmetall Italia, a military-industrial company. They were carrying out technical work on the detection system of the Skyguard air defence missile system, which is operated by the Kuwaiti Armed Forces.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that his ministry was closely monitoring the situation and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Kuwaiti Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi also confirmed that the two Italian nationals had died from their injuries. The ministry extended its condolences to their families.

No further details have been released regarding the target of the attack.

A Kuwaiti national and a Pakistani citizen were also injured in the incident. Their current conditions remain unknown.