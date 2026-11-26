26 November 2026 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The UEFA Europa League match between Türkiye's Beşiktaş and Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva was abandoned following violent clashes between Beşiktaş supporters and Georgian police in Batumi on Thursday.

The match, which was being played at Batumi Stadium in Georgia after being moved from Istanbul on security grounds, was interrupted before the 30th minute as tensions escalated in the stands.

According to reports, the incident began after Beşiktaş supporters displayed Palestinian flags in the stadium. Georgian police intervened, triggering confrontations between security forces and Turkish fans. The situation subsequently escalated, with police reportedly using pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

The unrest disrupted the match, and the authorities eventually decided to abandon the fixture. One supporter reportedly fell from the stands and was evacuated on a stretcher, according to Spanish sports newspaper AS.

Tensions had already been evident before kick-off. Beşiktaş players notably declined to shake hands with their Hapoel Beer-Sheva counterparts during the pre-match ceremony, while supporters chanted slogans expressing solidarity with Palestine.

The match had originally been scheduled to take place in Istanbul. However, UEFA announced on October 30 that the fixture would be moved to Batumi after Turkish authorities informed the governing body that security considerations made it impossible to host the game in Türkiye.