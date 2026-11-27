27 November 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

South Sudan is preparing to launch a new oil licensing round covering five exploration blocks as the country seeks to attract upstream investment, develop untapped reserves and increase crude production to 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) over the next two to three years.

Caretaker Minister of Petroleum Awow Daniel Chuang announced the plans during the opening of South Sudan Oil & Power 2026 in Juba, outlining the government's strategy to expand exploration and improve output from existing oilfields.

The proposed licensing round is part of a broader initiative to commercialise the country's 14 available greenfield blocks. Preliminary technical studies covering the first five blocks were completed in 2020, but the launch was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are planning to have the first licensing round and, after two to three years, have another with five additional blocks and the last with more blocks," Chuang said.

South Sudan currently produces just under 170,000 bpd and aims to raise output to 200,000 bpd within two to three years. Beyond this near-term target, the government has set a longer-term ambition of reaching 400,000 bpd through new exploration, improved recovery rates and the development of existing producing assets.

The minister said the country would also focus on optimising brownfield projects and deploying technologies to increase recovery from mature oilfields.

"Moving to 400,000 bpd is an ambition but it is doable. We need to challenge ourselves to use the right technologies to enhance the recovery of oil," Chuang said.

He also highlighted the scale of South Sudan's unexplored petroleum potential, noting that only 10–15% of the country's acreage has been explored so far. The government views this as an opportunity to attract international oil companies and expand upstream investment.

The planned licensing programme is expected to be implemented in stages, with the first five blocks followed by another five after two to three years and additional blocks in subsequent rounds.