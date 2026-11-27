27 November 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Federal Reserve is approaching its final policy meeting of 2026 with a difficult conclusion: the US economy may be running too hot for an early return to lower interest rates. Inflation is moving in the wrong direction, growth has proved stronger than expected, and the labour market has shown few signs of deterioration. Together, these conditions make another quarter-point rate increase on December 9 the most plausible outcome.

The latest inflation figures sharpen that case. The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge, rose 3.8% year on year in October, up from 3.6% in September. More troublingly, core PCE, which excludes food and energy, accelerated to 3.3% from 3.1%, exceeding economists’ expectations. Both headline and core prices increased 0.3% during the month. Higher petrol prices can lift headline inflation temporarily, but rising core inflation suggests price pressures remain embedded across the economy. The Fed’s 2% target is still distant.

Growth is making the central bank’s task harder. US GDP expanded at an annualised 4.3% pace in the third quarter, revised up from an earlier estimate of 3.4%. Consumer spending and business investment, including technology-related investment, have sustained activity. Initial claims for unemployment benefits fell to 189,000, pointing to limited layoffs. This is not an economy obviously in need of monetary relief. It gives policymakers room to keep borrowing costs restrictive, even as higher rates threaten to cool demand.

The latest Federal Reserve Beige Book described growth as slight to moderate across districts. Consumer spending was flat in some areas, households were trading down, and businesses reported difficulty passing higher input costs on to customers. A retreat in equity markets could weaken confidence and investment. Monetary policy works with a lag; another increase now would affect households and companies with delayed effects. The Fed has reason to avoid tightening aggressively on one set of figures.

Yet the balance of evidence still leans towards action. Tariffs and energy costs are adding to businesses’ expenses, while resilient demand gives some firms room to pass costs on through higher prices. The rise in core PCE is difficult for policymakers to dismiss as a temporary energy shock. The October meeting exposed divisions within the Federal Open Market Committee: two officials preferred a quarter-point increase while the majority voted to hold rates steady. The new inflation and growth data strengthen the argument made by the more hawkish members.

It is expected that the Fed will raise its benchmark rate by 25 basis points at its December 8–9 meeting, taking the target range from 3.75%–4.00% to 4.00%–4.25%. This is a forecast, not a certainty. A pause remains possible if officials give greater weight to softer household demand, financial-market volatility or evidence that monthly inflation is losing momentum. But the combination of 3.3% core PCE, 4.3% annualised GDP growth and low initial jobless claims makes a further increase more defensible than a cut or an extended pause.

Investors will listen for whether policymakers describe the increase as the final move of the cycle or leave the door open to further tightening in 2027. If inflation remains sticky, another increase may be necessary; if employment and spending weaken materially, holding rates steady may be prudent. The central bank must respond to the direction of the data, not validate market expectations.

For markets, an anticipated hike may produce less volatility than the accompanying guidance. A firmer outlook could support the dollar and Treasury yields while weighing on long-duration equities and gold, although much depends on what investors have already priced in. Oil faces a more complicated balance between weaker demand expectations and geopolitical supply risks. The key question is how long restrictive policy must remain.

That distinction matters beyond Washington. A rate increase would tighten global financial conditions, drawing capital towards dollar assets and raising dollar funding costs. Emerging markets with external financing needs could face added pressure, while commodity exporters would remain exposed to the possibility that tighter US policy cools global demand.

The Fed cannot declare victory while core prices accelerate and activity remains robust. December’s decision may be a modest increase, but its message would be significant: the Fed is prepared to sacrifice some growth momentum to prevent elevated inflation from becoming entrenched.