26 November 2026 23:41 (UTC+04:00)

Former Bank of Spain Governor and current Bank for International Settlements General Manager Pablo Hernandez de Cos was supposedly endorsed by a majority of European countries as the next European Central Bank (ECB) presidency, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

With the Dutch government aligning itself to the consensus of European peers, leaders meeting in Brussels are poised nominate the 55-year-old Spaniard later on Thursday.

He will succeed Christine Lagarde, who will end her term early to leave the institution on Feb. 7.