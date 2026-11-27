27 November 2026 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Estonia declared an air alert early on November 27 following a potential drone threat to its southeastern and southern regions, prompting NATO fighter jets to take to the skies.

According to ERR, citing the country's Armed Forces, an air threat warning was issued at 6:40 a.m. for several counties, including Tartu, Jõgeva, Viljandi, Valga, Võru and Põlva.

Estonian military officials confirmed that NATO allied fighter aircraft were also scrambled in response to the reported drone threat.

The air threat warning was lifted at 7:24 a.m.

No airspace violations had been reported at the time, according to the available information.

An air raid alert was also declared in Latvia overnight, in the municipalities of Ludza and Balvi. An unidentified drone briefly entered the country’s airspace.

On November 21, the Estonian Defence Forces warned of a possible drone threat in the counties of Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru. NATO allies’ aircraft were scrambled then.