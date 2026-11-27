27 November 2026 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The potential inclusion of the Zangezur corridor in the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) has been discussed at the third meeting of the High-Level Transport Dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), held in Baku.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the meeting focused on priority areas of bilateral transport cooperation, the development of regional transport connections and the implementation of infrastructure projects.

The parties explored opportunities to utilize EU financial and investment instruments for the development of the Middle Corridor, potential EU support for the modernization of Nakhchivan's transport infrastructure, and the inclusion of the Zangezur corridor in TEN-T.

Discussions also covered measures to encourage European logistics companies to use the Middle Corridor, alongside opportunities to expand cooperation in aviation and maritime transport.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev noted that the dialogue opened new prospects for maintaining the positive momentum in bilateral relations and further strengthening transport cooperation.

He emphasized that such discussions provided an additional opportunity to assess progress, reaffirm shared priorities and identify concrete next steps.

Magda Kopczyńska, Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE), noted that cooperation had developed significantly since the meeting with the Azerbaijani delegation in Brussels last year.

She identified regional connectivity, digitalization and aviation as key areas of mutual interest for expanding joint activities.

During the dialogue, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening Azerbaijan–EU transport cooperation in support of the development of the Middle Corridor and agreed to intensify consultations on the issues discussed.