27 November 2026 10:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan has launched another resettlement operation to return former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes in the liberated territories, with 73 families comprising 271 people set to relocate to Aghdara, Khojaly and Khojavand districts.

The latest resettlement convoy was dispatched on November 27 as part of the Great Return program, implemented in accordance with instructions from President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the resettlement plan, families are returning to four villages in Aghdara district, three villages in Khojaly district, as well as the city of Khojavand and one village in the district.

In Aghdara district, 10 families (42 people) have been relocated to Vangli village, while 15 families (49 people) are returning to Childiran. Another two families (six people) will settle in Kolatag, and one person will return to Heyvali village.

In Khojaly district, four families (seven people) are moving to Badara village, nine families (32 people) to Khanyurdu, and eight families (33 people) to Khanabad.

Meanwhile, seven families (30 people) are returning to Khojavand city, while 17 families (71 people) will settle in Guzeykhirman village.

The returning residents had previously been living in temporary accommodation across different parts of Azerbaijan, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums and administrative buildings.

For many of the families, the relocation marks the end of decades of displacement and the beginning of a new chapter in their ancestral homes.

Former IDPs have expressed their joy at being able to return to their native settlements, describing the opportunity to rebuild their lives in their hometowns as a long-awaited dream. Residents returning to Badara village have also spoken about the relief of leaving behind their years as displaced people, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to return home.

The returning residents have thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the support provided throughout the resettlement process. They have also paid tribute to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for liberating the territories and commemorated the soldiers who lost their lives during the fighting.

The Great Return program is a central component of Azerbaijan's post-conflict reconstruction and regional development agenda. It envisages the gradual return of former IDPs to rebuilt settlements, accompanied by the restoration of housing, public services and essential infrastructure.

The latest relocation represents another step in the government's efforts to revive communities across the liberated territories and restore permanent civilian life in the region.