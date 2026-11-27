27 November 2026 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Net migration to the United Kingdom fell to 77,000 in the 12 months ending in June, marking its lowest level in nearly 30 years, excluding the temporary decline recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS), net migration dropped by 62% from 204,000 in the previous 12-month period to 77,000.

The latest figure represents the lowest annual net migration level since 1997, when the number stood at 48,000. During the COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions temporarily pushed net migration down to 35,000.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the government had brought net migration down to 77,000, describing the figure as 92% below the peak recorded under the previous Conservative government.

ONS data show that 738,000 people arrived in the UK during the 12 months to June, while 661,000 left the country, resulting in net migration of 77,000.

The figures highlight a substantial shift in the UK's migration trends, with the balance between arrivals and departures narrowing considerably over the past year.