27 November 2026 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US technology giant NVIDIA has reportedly suspended shipments of artificial intelligence server hardware to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia amid tightening US export restrictions targeting China's access to advanced computing technology.

According to the Financial Times, several of NVIDIA's manufacturing partners, including Dell and Supermicro, have informed customers in the four Southeast Asian countries that the chipmaker is not permitting the delivery of their server orders.

It remains unclear whether the suspension is temporary.

In recent years, Chinese AI companies have increasingly relied on cloud computing providers in Southeast Asia to access NVIDIA's advanced graphics processing units (GPUs), circumventing restrictions on direct exports of high-performance chips to China.

The US Department of Commerce has recently introduced new regulations aimed at restricting such arrangements.

On Wednesday, the department added Megaspeed, a company that reportedly leased access to NVIDIA chips to Chinese businesses, to its Entity List.

Under the restrictions, companies seeking to supply Megaspeed with goods subject to US export controls must obtain a government licence. The US Department of Justice is also investigating whether Megaspeed violated export regulations.

The reported shipment suspension comes days after NVIDIA reinstated Jensen Huang as its chief executive. Huang reportedly resigned on November 12 following allegations concerning his personal relationships, including one involving former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom some US officials reportedly suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Under the new US regulations, data centres already providing substantial computing capacity to companies based in China or other jurisdictions covered by the restrictions have 90 days from November 19 to obtain licences to continue such operations.

"There's this new rule but no guidance on execution," one cloud computing executive told the Financial Times. "No one knows how to apply for this license while the 90-day clock is ticking. It's causing sheer chaos in the region."

Growing demand from Chinese technology companies has fuelled a boom in data centre construction across Southeast Asia.

In 2025, NVIDIA reportedly recorded $104 billion in revenue through its Singapore subsidiary, representing a 72% increase compared to the previous year.