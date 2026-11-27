27 November 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

An event marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the Plurinational State of Bolivia has been held in La Paz.

The event was organised by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Argentina, which is also accredited to Bolivia, and opened with the national anthems of both countries.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay, Ramzi Teymurov, recalled that diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on July 8, 1996.

He noted that despite the geographical distance separating the two nations, Azerbaijan and Bolivia share multicultural traditions and possess rich natural resources.

Teymurov stressed that bilateral relations had developed over the past three decades on the basis of mutual respect and a commitment to the norms and principles of international law.

Highlighting cooperation within the United Nations system and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the ambassador expressed Azerbaijan's appreciation for Bolivia's solidarity during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement from 2019 to 2023.

The ambassador also briefed participants on reconstruction and development projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, historic progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and Azerbaijan's role as a reliable energy partner and a major transport hub connecting East and West.

Teymurov said there was considerable potential to expand cooperation in energy, agriculture, mining, education, culture and tourism. He emphasised that the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations provided an opportunity to identify concrete prospects for further strengthening bilateral ties.

Speaking at the event, Rodrigo Ignacio Arce Ballivian, Bolivia's Deputy Minister for Foreign Trade, Investment and Integration, said relations between the two countries had continued to expand.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Bolivia had an opportunity to enter a new phase of relations characterised by broader dialogue, closer cooperation and tangible results.

Ballivian also expressed interest in Azerbaijan's ASAN Service public service delivery model, suggesting that it could offer valuable experience for Bolivia. He highlighted the importance of cooperation in education and thanked Azerbaijan for its contribution to the development of bilateral relations.