27 November 2026 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The 2026 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix will get underway on November 27 at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar, marking the penultimate round of the season.

The individual and constructors' championship titles have already been decided, with Italian driver Kimi Antonelli and his Mercedes team securing their respective championships ahead of schedule.

In the drivers' standings, Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen sits in second place with 304 points. He is followed by Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton with 267 points, while Mercedes driver George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris are close behind with 264 points each.

Meanwhile, Red Bull, with 440 points, and McLaren, with 431 points, are battling for third place in the Constructors' Championship.

Qatar first hosted a Formula 1 race in 2021. Under an agreement signed with Formula 1, the Qatar Grand Prix is set to remain on the championship calendar until 2032.

According to the weekend schedule, the first free practice session will take place on November 27 at 5:30 p.m. Baku time, followed by the second session at 9 p.m.

Saturday's programme will feature the third free practice session and qualifying, while the main race is scheduled for Sunday.

The Qatar Grand Prix is expected to provide another exciting chapter in the closing stages of the 2026 Formula 1 season.