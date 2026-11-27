27 November 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has attended the official opening ceremony of Estonia’s embassy in Baku.

Bayramov welcomed the launch of Estonia’s resident diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, describing it as an important milestone in bilateral relations.

The establishment of the embassy is expected to further strengthen diplomatic engagement and expand cooperation between the two countries.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan and Estonia established diplomatic relations on April 20, 1992, following the restoration of their independence. Azerbaijan recognised Estonia's independence on December 6, 1991, while Estonia recognised Azerbaijan on February 20, 1992.

Bilateral relations have developed across political, economic, trade, education, information technology and humanitarian sectors. Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Tallinn in 2010, while Estonia initially maintained diplomatic representation in Baku through its ambassador accredited from Türkiye. Estonia inaugurated a diplomatic office in Baku in August 2014 and subsequently established its first resident embassy, which began operating on March 1, 2026. Tiina Nirk became Estonia's first resident ambassador to Azerbaijan.