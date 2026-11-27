ASCO increases vehicle transportation by 16% in first 10 Months of 2026
Vehicle transportation volumes handled by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), part of AZCON Holding, increased by 16% in the first 10 months of 2026 compared with the same period last year. According to the company, ASCO's ferry vessels transported a total of 935,457 tonnes of vehicles between January and October 2026, up from...
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