27 November 2026 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

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Vehicle transportation volumes handled by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), part of AZCON Holding, increased by 16% in the first 10 months of 2026 compared with the same period last year. According to the company, ASCO's ferry vessels transported a total of 935,457 tonnes of vehicles between January and October 2026, up from...

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