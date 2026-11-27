27 November 2026 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

The Nizami Cinema Center will host the premiere of "Shamakhi" on December 3, marking the release of the first documentary film produced within the framework of the "Buralar" project, dedicated to Azerbaijan's cities and regions.

The project is led by renowned Azerbaijani traveller and journalist Azer Garib, who also authored the documentary.

The film explores Shamakhi's rich history, cultural heritage, centuries-old traditions and contemporary development, highlighting the region's natural beauty and growing tourism potential.

Particular attention is devoted to Shamakhi's historical significance as a centre of spiritual, scientific and intellectual thought. The documentary showcases the city's historic Juma Mosque, one of the oldest mosques in the Caucasus, alongside the legacy of prominent thinkers who lived and worked in Shamakhi.

The film also explores the region's astronomical heritage, observatory traditions and intellectual environment, which constitute an integral part of its historical and cultural identity.

Another prominent theme is Shamakhi's centuries-old viticulture and winemaking traditions. The documentary highlights the revival of these practices through modern approaches, emphasizing their contribution to the region's economic development and tourism appeal.

The documentary also examines contemporary Shamakhi, focusing on its expanding tourism infrastructure, new hotels, hospitality traditions and recreational facilities.

Among the modern attractions featured in the film is the Nasimi Gardens complex, presented as one of the region's distinctive tourism destinations.

Through the combination of historical heritage and contemporary development, the documentary introduces audiences to Shamakhi's cultural identity and diverse tourism opportunities.