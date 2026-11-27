27 November 2026 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia have traditionally developed on a positive trajectory, but significant momentum has been observed in bilateral ties in recent months, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna.

The minister noted that the two countries currently have 16 bilateral agreements in place, while work is underway on eight additional documents.

"I am confident that we will see these documents enter into force in the near future," Bayramov said.

Commenting on economic cooperation, he acknowledged that current trade turnover between the two countries remained below expectations. Last year, bilateral trade reached approximately $32 million.

Bayramov also emphasized that Estonian investments in Azerbaijan had amounted to $25 million.

Currently, 72 Estonian companies operate in Azerbaijan, 48 of which are actively engaged in business activities, the minister added.