27 November 2026 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The National Library of Azerbaijan and the Vatican Apostolic Library have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at expanding cooperation in the library and information services sector.

The document was signed by Professor Karim Tahirov, Director of the National Library of Azerbaijan, and Don Mauro Mantovani, Prefect of the Vatican Apostolic Library.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Don Mauro Mantovani highlighted the importance of the memorandum in strengthening existing ties and facilitating the implementation of joint projects.

He recalled Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva's visit to the Vatican in October last year and the visit of a Vatican delegation to Azerbaijan in June this year.

Mantovani also referred to a memorandum signed on September 10, 2025, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, between the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the Vatican Apostolic Library and the Vatican Apostolic Archive. He described the newly signed agreement as a continuation of that initiative.

He further emphasized the importance of making manuscripts restored and digitized with Azerbaijan's support accessible to researchers, noting their value for preserving historical sources and advancing academic research.

Karim Tahirov, in turn, said that reciprocal visits and meetings had helped establish a productive foundation for cooperation between the two institutions.

He described the memorandum as a framework for joint efforts in the preservation, restoration and conservation of rare books and manuscripts, as well as an important step towards expanding scientific cooperation and safeguarding cultural heritage.

The agreement covers a broad range of areas, including the automation of library and bibliographic processes, electronic catalogues, reciprocal access to library collections, database management and academic research in publishing and book studies.

It also provides for the preservation, restoration and conservation of rare publications, the exchange of digital copies of valuable books and manuscripts, the development of international book exchanges, and the organization of joint exhibitions and cultural events.

Other areas of cooperation include professional exchange programmes, specialist training courses, seminars, academic conferences and symposia.

According to Tahirov, the memorandum will create new opportunities to transform existing contacts into a systematic, long-term institutional partnership. It will also facilitate research into historical and cultural materials related to Azerbaijan preserved in the Vatican Apostolic Library, bring rare written heritage into academic circulation, improve reciprocal access to digital resources and support joint research projects.

The agreement is also expected to contribute to the international promotion of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.

Following the signing ceremony, participants visited an exhibition at the Vatican Apostolic Library featuring copies of rare manuscripts and books related to Azerbaijan's history and cultural heritage. The display included publications restored and digitized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, among them the renowned Azerbaijani literary monument "Kitabi-Dede Gorgud."

A gold medal commemorating Pope Francis's apostolic visit to Azerbaijan and Georgia was also presented.

During the visit, Professor Karim Tahirov was introduced to the activities of the Vatican Apostolic Library, its extensive collections, rare manuscripts, early printed books and historic halls distinguished by their architectural features and artistic design.

The memorandum marks an important step towards strengthening cultural and academic ties between Azerbaijan and the Vatican through the preservation, digitization and international exchange of historical knowledge.