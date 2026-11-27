Azerbaijani boxers to compete at IBA President's Cup in Istanbul
The IBA President's Cup boxing tournament will get underway today in Istanbul, Türkiye, featuring a team of Azerbaijani boxers.
According to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, the national team will be represented by the following athletes:
- Bilalhabashi Nazarov (50kg)
- Tural Sariyev and Nicat Huseynov (52kg)
- Amin Mammadzade (55kg)
- Mahammadali Ashiraliyev and Tayfur Aliyev (60kg)
- Malik Hasanov and Zaur Gahramanov (65kg)
- Sarkhan Aliyev (70kg)
- Seyid Seyidov (85kg)
Azerbaijan will also be represented by referees Fuad Aslanov and Rovshan Gadirov, who will officiate at the tournament.
The winners of the competition will be determined on December 4.
The tournament provides another international platform for Azerbaijani boxers to demonstrate their skills and compete against athletes from other countries.
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