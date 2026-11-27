27 November 2026 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Estonia believes there is much to learn from Azerbaijan's experience in ensuring stability amid ongoing developments in the region, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Tsahkna highlighted the prospects for expanding relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, emphasizing the EU's interest in strengthening cooperation with Baku.

"We hope for long-term cooperation," the Estonian foreign minister said.

Tsahkna also described the opening of Estonia's embassy in Azerbaijan as a long-term and carefully considered decision, reflecting the two countries' determination to further develop bilateral relations.

"The opening of the embassy is a long-term matter and a well-considered decision. We decided to further develop our relations," he noted.