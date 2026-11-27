27 November 2026 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia Margus Tsahkna held an expanded meeting.

During the meeting, the Ministers had comprehensive discussions on the current state of Azerbaijan-Estonia relations, prospects for further developing bilateral cooperation, as well as key regional and international developments.

Ministers welcomed the intensification of bilateral contacts and reciprocal visits, emphasizing the importance of strengthening political dialogue, maintaining regular political and consular consultations between the Foreign Ministries, and expanding parliamentary ties.

Minister Bayramov congratulated his Estonian counterpart on the establishment of Estonia’s Embassy in Azerbaijan in 2026, noting that its operation would contribute to strengthening bilateral relations, broadening political dialogue and reinforcing the institutional foundations of cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to expanding trade and economic cooperation. The Ministers highlighted the importance of the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Estonia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held on 4 November, noting that its next meeting would provide further opportunities to advance cooperation in new areas. They also explored prospects for enhancing collaboration in transport, digitalization, education and other sectors.

Minister Bayramov informed his counterpart on the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, recent developments in the region, and the steps being taken to advance the peace agenda.

He also informed his counterpart about large-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, measures aimed at ensuring the safe and dignified return of former IDPs, and the ongoing humanitarian challenges posed by landmines.

The Ministers further exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations and multilateral platforms, as well as key other issues of mutual interest.