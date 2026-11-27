27 November 2026 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijani MP Vugar Bayramov said that the development of digital solutions and artificial intelligence is bringing significant changes to the labour market, creating demand for new professions associated with innovation and digital technologies.

He noted that one of the key objectives is to analyse the labour market in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and introduce new measures and approaches in response to ongoing changes.

Commenting on the significance of the TRIPP project, the MP said it had already been discussed in the Armenian parliament and that construction work on the road section in Armenia had begun.

"Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is nearing completion of work on its section of the Zangezur Corridor. The highway has already been completed, while construction of the railway is expected to be finished early next year. The corridor could become operational towards the end of 2028," Bayramov said.

He emphasized that the Zangezur Corridor is not merely a transport link connecting mainland Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, but also a project that could make a significant contribution to regional development.

According to the MP, the corridor will establish a land connection between the Turkic world while facilitating the integration of the Middle Corridor, East-West and North-South transport routes.

Bayramov added that the launch of the corridor would create new opportunities for Nakhchivan's economic development.

He also highlighted tax incentives scheduled to take effect in the autonomous republic in 2026, similar to those introduced in Karabakh and East Zangezur. Under the scheme, investments in production activities will benefit from exemptions from several taxes for a period of 10 years. Additional incentives include exemptions from value-added tax on imported investment-related goods.

The MP noted that intensified construction work on the Zangezur Corridor, combined with changes to tax policies and state programmes aimed at supporting Nakhchivan's economy, would create favourable conditions for the region's development.

Bayramov also pointed to the Azerbaijani president's recent visit to Nakhchivan and the investment-related decisions adopted during the trip, saying they would help attract additional investment and strengthen economic growth.

He concluded that both the Zangezur Corridor project and increased government support for Nakhchivan would contribute to faster, more sustainable and comprehensive economic development in the autonomous republic.