27 November 2026 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The feature film "Three Kilograms of Happiness," which received production support from the Azerbaijan Film Agency (ARKA), has won four awards at an international film festival in Spain.

The Azerbaijani-Bulgarian co-production received awards for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress at the 38th Girona International Film Festival.

The festival's competition programme featured feature films, documentaries, short films and animated productions from 28 countries.

Directed by Zornitsa Sofia, "Three Kilograms of Happiness" is a co-production involving the Bulgarian National Film Agency, Bulgaria's Queen Mountains, Azerbaijan's Cinemedia LLC and Turkiye's Protim. The film was produced by Zornitsa Sofia, Fehruz Shamiyev, Ayshad Safaraliyev and Mehmet Bahadir Er.

The project received financial support after winning the Azerbaijan Film Agency's 2024 competition for supporting films in the post-production stage.

The film had previously received the Best Screenplay award at the Golden Linden International Film Festival in Bulgaria.

Its Azerbaijani premiere is scheduled to take place in 2027 as part of the Baku International Film Festival.

The latest recognition in Spain marks another international achievement for the Azerbaijani-Bulgarian production and highlights the growing presence of Azerbaijani-supported films at international film festivals.