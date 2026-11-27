27 November 2026 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A presentation of books about Azerbaijan and the novel "The Dream Machine" by Azerbaijani writer Shamil Sadig has been held at the library of the National Museum of World Cultures in Mexico City, one of the city's oldest museums.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico and brought together Shamil Sadig, founding director of the Hadaf Companies Group and Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Publishers Association (ANAİB); Reynier Valdes Pinheiro, a researcher and curator of the museum's European ethnographic collections; museum director Alexandra Gomez Colorado; Azerbaijani philologist and scholar Lala Gafarzade, who resides in Mexico; and members of the local community.

During the event, Reynier Valdes Pinheiro highlighted the importance of the initiative in promoting Azerbaijani literature in Mexico.

Professor Lala Gafarzade subsequently provided an overview of the historical development of Azerbaijani literature and introduced participants to the lives and works of prominent Azerbaijani writers. Her presentation attracted considerable interest from the audience.

Speaking about his novel "The Dream Machine," Shamil Sadig explained that its main character leaves behind the lies of the world and travels to Mexico, where he eventually settles. The author noted that this storyline has made Mexico a particularly special and familiar country for him.

Sadig also introduced the audience to the novel's plot and answered questions from participants.

In her remarks, Lala Safarova, First Secretary of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico, noted that the collections of the National Museum of World Cultures and its library had previously contained no cultural artefacts or publications related to Azerbaijan.

She described the donation of Azerbaijani books to the library, as part of the embassy's ongoing cultural promotion efforts, as one of the first steps towards introducing Azerbaijan's cultural heritage to the Mexican public.

At the conclusion of the event, around 20 books were donated to the museum's library. The collection included works by classical and contemporary Azerbaijani authors, as well as publications covering Azerbaijan's history, culture and natural heritage.

The initiative is expected to contribute to the promotion of Azerbaijani literature in Mexico, strengthen mutual understanding between the two nations, encourage greater interest in their respective cultural heritage and create new opportunities for future cultural cooperation.