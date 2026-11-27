27 November 2026 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

SpaceX Vice President of Business Operations Chad Gibbs has left the company after more than 10 years, Business Insider reports, citing an internal company announcement.

Gibbs oversaw the development of Starlink Mobile, as well as supply chains, sales and customer support for the satellite internet service. Starlink head Michael Nicolls informed employees of the executive's departure. The reasons behind the decision and the identity of his successor have not been disclosed.

Gibbs' departure comes at a crucial time for Starlink, the publication notes. Over the past six years, the satellite internet service has evolved from a side project into one of SpaceX's main revenue drivers, accounting for more than 60% of the company's revenue last year.

Revenue from SpaceX's communications services division, which is primarily driven by Starlink, reached $5.25 billion in the third quarter of 2026.

SpaceX is currently seeking to transform Starlink from a niche satellite internet provider into a major mobile operator. The company, which operates a constellation of approximately 11,000 satellites in low Earth orbit, has been acquiring wireless spectrum in the United States to compete with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Recently, SpaceX announced a deal with Qualcomm to develop a network of tens of thousands of terrestrial cellular stations, with construction expected to begin next year.