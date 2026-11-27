US Air Force cloud platform said to be hacked
The United States Air Force's main cloud platform, used to manage military operations and data, called Cloud One, was supposedly breached by hackers, a media report claimed on Friday.
The breach was allegedly identified during a system upgrade within the last month, and its discovery caused disruptions throughout the entire platform, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Reuters.
The sources did not disclose the identity of hackers, the full extent of the breach, or whether any data was compromised.
The sources also stated that Cloud One is one of the largest computing platforms used by the US military, while one of them described the hack as "a big deal."
They added that in order to determine the extent of the damage, investigators contacted Cyber Command.
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