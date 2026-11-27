Russian police bust drug-infused bakery in St. Petersburg
Police in St. Petersburg have detained a 30-year-old man suspected of illegal drug trafficking.
According to the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, a makeshift bakery was discovered in an apartment on Chernyshevsky Avenue, where confectionery products filled with illegal substances were being prepared.
The total weight of the finished drug-infused products amounted to approximately 20 kilograms.
During the operation, officers also seized a plastic container, jars containing plant material, dozens of capsules of a potent medication, three electronic scales and a vacuum sealer.
A forensic examination confirmed that the seized substance was marijuana, weighing more than 2.3 kilograms.
The apartment's owner, a 30-year-old native of Dagestan, admitted during questioning that he had been baking drug-infused muffins and selling them to acquaintances through face-to-face transactions.
A criminal case has been opened on suspicion of attempted illegal distribution of narcotics on an especially large scale. The suspect has been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.
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