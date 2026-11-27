27 November 2026 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Police in St. Petersburg have detained a 30-year-old man suspected of illegal drug trafficking.

According to the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, a makeshift bakery was discovered in an apartment on Chernyshevsky Avenue, where confectionery products filled with illegal substances were being prepared.

The total weight of the finished drug-infused products amounted to approximately 20 kilograms.

During the operation, officers also seized a plastic container, jars containing plant material, dozens of capsules of a potent medication, three electronic scales and a vacuum sealer.

A forensic examination confirmed that the seized substance was marijuana, weighing more than 2.3 kilograms.

The apartment's owner, a 30-year-old native of Dagestan, admitted during questioning that he had been baking drug-infused muffins and selling them to acquaintances through face-to-face transactions.

A criminal case has been opened on suspicion of attempted illegal distribution of narcotics on an especially large scale. The suspect has been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.