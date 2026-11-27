27 November 2026 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A commemorative event marking the 85th anniversary of the birth of renowned film director and Honored Art Worker Teymur Bekirzadeh was held on November 26.

The event was organized jointly by the Azerbaijan State Film Fund and the Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan, with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

Speaking at the memorial gathering, Jamil Guliyev, Director of the State Film Fund and an Honored Art Worker, shared rare details about Bekirzadeh's life and career. He noted that the filmmaker had participated in republican and nationwide competitions, including Spartakiad sporting events, before achieving success in the film industry.

Several prominent figures from Azerbaijan's cultural and artistic community also attended the event and shared their memories of the celebrated director. Among them were People's Writer and State Prize laureate Elmira Akhundova, People's Artists Ogtay Mirgasimov, Vagif Mustafayev, Hamida Omarova and Khalida Guliyeva, as well as Honored Art Worker Rafig Gambarov.

Young film critic Haji Safarov spoke about Bekirzadeh's artistic legacy and presented an analysis of his films.

Speaking on behalf of the filmmaker's family, his daughter, Madina Bekirzadeh, expressed gratitude to the organizers and everyone who had paid tribute to her father's memory.

The programme concluded with screenings of Teymur Bekirzadeh's films "Dissonance" and "Toğrul Narimanbeyov," as well as the "Arzu" episode of the satirical newsreel series "Mozalan."

The commemorative event paid tribute to Bekirzadeh's contribution to Azerbaijani cinema and celebrated his enduring artistic legacy.