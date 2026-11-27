27 November 2026 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel's United Arab List, commonly known as the Ra'am Party, may recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization in order to enter a coalition with Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar Party, Israeli Channel 12 reported on Friday.

According to the outlet, the party's chair Mansour Abbas (pictured) will make the statement on Saturday night.

He allegedly urged the media to report "my words in the interview, and not other words attributed to me."

Israel is currently facing a political crisis, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to secure enough seats in the recent Knesset elections to form a government. Yashar is negotiating with both the ruling Likud and opposition parties and seeks to form a national unity government.