Novak: Not heard Iraq, Venezuela could quit OPEC
Russian Deputy Prime Minister for Fuel Energy Complex Alexander Novak said on Friday that he is unaware of allegations that Iraq and Venezuela could exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which his country is a partner member within OPEC+.
"I have not heard about that," Novak told the press on the sidelines of the Russian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation meeting in Istanbul.
Earlier in the day, it was reported by Reuters that the United States has been encouraging Iraq and Venezuela to leave OPEC, even persuading the latter not to pay its latest annual membership fee.
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