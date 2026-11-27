27 November 2026 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A five-day wedding celebration attended by more than 400,000 people has taken place in India's eastern state of Bihar.

According to ANI, the wedding was organized by local Legislative Assembly member Anant Singh to mark the marriage of his younger daughter.

The festivities were held across several hectares, with six helipads set up for the occasion. More than 500 chefs working in 300 kitchens prepared 150 different dishes.

The groom arrived in a vintage convertible accompanied by a convoy of more than 150 limousines. The wedding programme also featured horse races, with a car awarded to the winner.

Thousands of local residents flocked to the venue hoping to receive free meals. Hundreds of security personnel were deployed to prevent overcrowding and maintain order.

Notably, Anant Singh, who faces charges in several criminal cases, was temporarily released from prison on bail in connection with the wedding celebrations. He is expected to return to prison next week.