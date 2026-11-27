Georgian Football Federation websites reportedly hit by cyberattack amid controversial Besiktas game
Three websites reportedly belonging to the Georgian Football Federation (GFF) have been targeted in a cyberattack.
Following the attack, visitors to the affected websites were greeted with the message "Free Palestine."
The method used to carry out the cyberattack remains unknown, and it has not yet been established whether any data was compromised.
The incident occurred following a controversial football match between Türkiye's Beşiktaş and Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva, held in the Georgian city of Batumi on November 26.
During the match, tensions erupted in the section housing Beşiktaş supporters, prompting Georgian police to intervene using pepper spray.
The match was temporarily suspended for approximately 30 minutes before play resumed.
No direct connection between the cyberattack and the incidents during the match has been confirmed.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!