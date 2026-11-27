27 November 2026 19:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Three websites reportedly belonging to the Georgian Football Federation (GFF) have been targeted in a cyberattack.

Following the attack, visitors to the affected websites were greeted with the message "Free Palestine."

The method used to carry out the cyberattack remains unknown, and it has not yet been established whether any data was compromised.

The incident occurred following a controversial football match between Türkiye's Beşiktaş and Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva, held in the Georgian city of Batumi on November 26.

During the match, tensions erupted in the section housing Beşiktaş supporters, prompting Georgian police to intervene using pepper spray.

The match was temporarily suspended for approximately 30 minutes before play resumed.

No direct connection between the cyberattack and the incidents during the match has been confirmed.