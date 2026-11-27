27 November 2026 20:14 (UTC+04:00)

"We support Prime Minister al-Zaidi's efforts to build a united, prosperous, and strong Iraq that makes its own political decisions," the US president said.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump expressed support for Al-Zaidi's latest major push to tackle the smuggling of the country's oil, fight corruption, and bring all weapons under state control.

United States President Donald Trump praised on Friday Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's recent efforts to assert state authority across Iraq.

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