27 November 2026 21:14 (UTC+04:00)

Earlier today, Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israel has renewed airstrikes on its northern neighbor.

"As part of this activity, military operatives are sent aboard fishing boats toward IDF troops in the maritime security area in southern Lebanon," the military wrote on X, claiming that individuals aboard the boats are photographing Israeli Navy forces.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Friday that the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is exploiting civilian fishing boats to gather intelligence.

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