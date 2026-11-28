28 November 2026 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is not discussing Armenia’s expulsion from the organization, and the country continues to retain its collective security guarantees, CSTO Secretary-General Talatbek Masadykov has said.

He made the remarks in an interview with Russia’s TASS news agency and Avrazimut magazine.

According to Masadykov, the application of the relevant provision of the CSTO Charter concerning Armenia is a mandatory measure related to the organization's financial discipline requirements.

He noted that Armenia had stopped paying its membership contributions in 2024. Under the CSTO Charter, a member state whose outstanding payments remain unpaid for more than two years may face restrictions on its voting rights and its ability to nominate candidates for quota-based positions within the organization.

"Nevertheless, the issue of Armenia's withdrawal from the CSTO is not on the agenda, and the country retains its collective security guarantees," Masadykov stressed.

Earlier, at a summit held in Moscow, leaders of CSTO member states decided to restrict Armenia's voting rights within the organization, as well as its ability to nominate representatives for senior positions.