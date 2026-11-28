28 November 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

bp plc announced in a statement on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary bp Capital Markets America Inc. will redeem outstanding notes in the value of $2 billion.

"On the Redemption Date, (i) the Notes will no longer be outstanding, (ii) the applicable Redemption Price will become due and payable on the Notes, and (iii) unless BPCMA and bp each default in making payment of the Redemption Price, interest on the Notes called for redemption shall cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date," the company detailed.

bp said that $866.4 million will be redeemed in 3.017% Guaranteed Notes due 2027, while $1.1 billion will be redeemed in 5.017% Guaranteed Notes due 2027.