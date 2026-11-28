28 November 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Russian Navy commissioned the Perm nuclear submarine on Friday, the first in its fleet equipped as a standard carrier of Zircon hypersonic missiles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the flag-raising ceremony in Severodvinsk, marking the submarine's official entry into the Navy's combat ranks. The president underlined that Russia is one of the few countries in the world able to develop nuclear submarines, and added that Yasen-M class submarines are a crucial part of the Navy's forces.

Putin said the Zircon hypersonic missiles demonstrated their strike capabilities and high precision. "By 2030, five missile carriers are to be delivered to the Navy, three of which are of the Yasen-M class," the Russian president added.