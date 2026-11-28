28 November 2026 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Sabina Aliyeva is set to begin her second term as Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson).

Sabina Aliyeva was re-elected to the position for another seven-year term by a decision of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) on November 3.

The decision will take effect on November 29.

Sabina Yashar Aliyeva was born on May 7, 1980, in Baku. She graduated with honors from Secondary School No. 8 in the capital’s Nasimi district in 1996.

Between 1996 and 2000, she studied at the Faculty of Law of Baku State University, completing her undergraduate degree with honors. She subsequently obtained a master's degree in law from the same university in 2002, also graduating with distinction.

From 2009 to 2012, Aliyeva pursued additional higher education in international relations at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan.

In 2016, she defended her dissertation on the application of international legal standards concerning the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities in Azerbaijani legislation, earning a PhD in Law.

Aliyeva began her professional career at Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court in 2000, where she held various positions. From 2015 to 2019, she served as Deputy Head of the Constitutional Court Administration. In 2016, she was awarded the civil service rank of State Counselor of the Third Class.

On November 29, 2019, the Milli Majlis elected her Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) for the first time. She was re-elected for a second seven-year term on November 3, 2026.

During her tenure, Aliyeva has focused on protecting human rights and freedoms, reviewing citizens’ complaints, and safeguarding the rights of vulnerable groups, including children, women, persons with disabilities and people requiring social protection.

During the 2020 war, she participated in fact-finding missions investigating attacks on civilian facilities in Ganja, Barda, Tartar, Naftalan and other locations, and sent appeals to international organizations concerning the incidents.

Aliyeva has also held several positions in international human rights organizations. On September 12, 2023, she was elected Vice-President of the Asian Ombudsman Association. In October of the same year, she became a member of the Board of Directors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Ombudsman Association.

She also serves as a mentor for the Yüksəliş competition, established by a presidential decree, and was appointed a member of the COP29 Organizing Committee.