28 November 2026 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Ahmad Valiyev has been awarded the 2nd Class Order "For Service to the Motherland".

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, Valiyev has been awarded the above-mentioned order for his contributions to the field of education in Azerbaijan.

Valiyev is the Rector of Odlar Yurdu University. He will turn 79 tomorrow.