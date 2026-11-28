Israel considers large-scale plan to target Iran’s water and energy facilities
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly proposed a large-scale military plan aimed at systematically destroying Iran’s infrastructure.
The Israeli news outlet Ynet reported that potential targets under the proposed plan include water and electricity facilities, energy complexes, oil refineries and other civilian infrastructure essential to the country's functioning.
The plan is intended to inflict serious damage on Iran’s economic, industrial and infrastructure capabilities.
According to the publication, following the failure of a strategy aimed at changing the political regime in Tehran, Israeli officials are considering an alternative approach focused on crippling Iran’s essential services and industrial base. The objective would be to deplete the country's resources over the long term and limit its ability to rebuild its missile arsenal and advance its nuclear programme.
The initiative is reportedly backed by Israel’s senior military command and the leadership of the Mossad intelligence agency.
However, concerns have also been raised within Israel’s security establishment about the potential consequences of implementing the plan.
On February 28, 2026, Israel and the United States launched a joint military operation against Iran.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!