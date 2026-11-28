28 November 2026 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly proposed a large-scale military plan aimed at systematically destroying Iran’s infrastructure.

The Israeli news outlet Ynet reported that potential targets under the proposed plan include water and electricity facilities, energy complexes, oil refineries and other civilian infrastructure essential to the country's functioning.

The plan is intended to inflict serious damage on Iran’s economic, industrial and infrastructure capabilities.

According to the publication, following the failure of a strategy aimed at changing the political regime in Tehran, Israeli officials are considering an alternative approach focused on crippling Iran’s essential services and industrial base. The objective would be to deplete the country's resources over the long term and limit its ability to rebuild its missile arsenal and advance its nuclear programme.

The initiative is reportedly backed by Israel’s senior military command and the leadership of the Mossad intelligence agency.

However, concerns have also been raised within Israel’s security establishment about the potential consequences of implementing the plan.

On February 28, 2026, Israel and the United States launched a joint military operation against Iran.