28 November 2026 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Bajram Begaj, President of the Republic of Albania.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and, through you, to the people of Albania on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Albania.

It is gratifying to note the current level of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, which are based on mutual respect and trust. Our interstate relations are developing dynamically and acquiring new substance. Our cooperation in the political, economic, energy, cultural, and other fields serves the interests of our countries and peoples.

I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will continue to strengthen our traditional ties of friendship and expand our mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this auspicious occasion, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Albania lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 November 2026," the letter reads.