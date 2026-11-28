28 November 2026 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China reached nearly $3.872 billion in January-October 2026, marking a 1.5% increase compared with the same period last year.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, bilateral trade increased by $57.2 million year-on-year. The figures indicate that China has strengthened its position among Azerbaijan’s leading trading partners.

In January-October 2025, trade turnover between the two countries stood at $3.8148 billion.

The increase was driven primarily by higher imports from China, alongside growth in Azerbaijani exports to the Asian country.

Azerbaijan’s exports to China rose by approximately 12.5% year-on-year, reaching $89.6 million in the first 10 months of 2026, compared with $79.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025. This represents an increase of around $10 million.

Imports from China also increased, rising by 1.3% to $3.7824 billion from $3.7352 billion a year earlier, an increase of $47.2 million.

Although exports grew at a faster rate than imports, Chinese goods continued to account for the overwhelming majority of bilateral trade.

Azerbaijan’s trade deficit with China widened to $3.6929 billion in January-October 2026, compared with $3.6556 billion in the same period of 2025. The negative balance therefore increased by approximately $37.2 million.

China accounted for 9.34% of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover in January-October 2025, ranking fourth among the country’s trading partners. In the first 10 months of 2026, its share of bilateral trade placed it third, with turnover approaching $3.87 billion.

China remained Azerbaijan’s largest source of imports in both periods.