28 November 2026 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An artificial intelligence assistant has completed a real food order payment in the United Kingdom without using a bank card or sharing a password.

The trial, described as a first for the country, is being seen as a potential step towards a new era in consumer shopping habits.

The test was jointly conducted by a bank and a payment technology company under the supervision of the UK’s financial regulator. With the user's approval, the AI assistant ordered nine mini pizzas from a restaurant chain and completed the payment.

No account numbers or passwords were shared during the transaction. Instead, the payment was transferred directly between bank accounts, subject to strict spending limits.

Experts say AI assistants could increasingly take on tasks such as selecting gifts on behalf of users and managing household budgets in the coming years.

However, they stress that users will retain control over the process. Consumer rights will also remain protected under existing legislation in cases involving incorrect orders or other mistakes made by AI assistants.