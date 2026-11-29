29 November 2026 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The BepiColombo spacecraft, developed as part of a joint mission by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), has reached Mercury following an eight-year journey. The mission aims to uncover the mysteries of the innermost and one of the least explored planets in the Solar System.

Weighing more than four tonnes, the spacecraft was launched into space on October 20, 2018, aboard an Ariane 5 rocket. Before reaching Mercury's orbit, BepiColombo carried out a series of gravity-assisted manoeuvres near Venus and Mercury to adjust its trajectory and gradually approach its destination.

One of the mission's primary objectives is to investigate Mercury's unusually large core, the characteristics of its magnetic field and its interaction with the solar wind.

Scientists are particularly interested in studying a phenomenon similar to Earth's auroras. However, on Mercury, this process takes a different form: accelerated electrons collide with the planet's surface, producing X-ray emissions that can provide valuable information about the planet's interaction with the solar wind.

Sweden is also playing an important role in the mission. Three scientific instruments installed aboard the spacecraft were developed by specialists from the Swedish Institute of Space Physics in Kiruna and the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

In December, the two spacecraft forming the BepiColombo mission are scheduled to separate and enter their respective orbits. These include Europe's Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) and Japan's Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (Mio).

Full-scale scientific data collection is expected to begin in April 2027. Operating simultaneously from different positions, the two spacecraft will allow scientists to examine Mercury's magnetosphere from multiple perspectives and gain a more comprehensive understanding of its structure and behaviour.

BepiColombo is the third space mission dedicated to exploring Mercury. The planet was previously studied by NASA's Mariner 10 spacecraft in 1974–1975 and the MESSENGER mission, which operated in Mercury's orbit from 2011 to 2015.

The findings from BepiColombo are expected to provide important new insights into Mercury's geological structure, magnetic environment and evolution, helping scientists better understand the formation and development of the inner Solar System.