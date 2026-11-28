28 November 2026 20:14 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

United Fidelity Bank (UFB), an Indiana-based lender established in 1914, has ceased operations after being declared insolvent.

Bloomberg reported the closure, describing it as the largest bank failure in the United States in the past two years. The previous major bank collapse occurred in April 2024, when Republic First Bank was shut down.

The failure of United Fidelity Bank is expected to cost the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) approximately $1.83 billion.

As of the end of September, United Fidelity Bank had total assets of approximately $5.9 billion and deposits of around $5.4 billion.

The bank's collapse comes amid broader concerns over the sustainability of US public finances. Last summer, American entrepreneur Elon Musk warned that the United States could face the risk of bankruptcy unless it changed its existing fiscal policies.

Musk argued that tax revenues were increasingly being absorbed by interest payments on the federal debt, leaving limited resources available to finance other government expenditures.