28 November 2026 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The total volume of cargo transported as part of Azerbaijan's foreign trade operations declined by 6.5% year-on-year in January-October 2026, reaching 46.309 million tonnes. However, the overall statistical value of the shipments increased during the reporting period.

According to calculations based on data from the State Customs Committee, the statistical value of foreign trade cargo transportation rose by 5.7% to $43.1887 billion, compared with $40.862 billion recorded in the same period of 2025.

The decline in cargo volumes was primarily driven by lower shipments through fixed transport infrastructure and maritime routes.

Cargo transported through fixed transport infrastructure fell by 7% to 33.6333 million tonnes, while maritime shipments dropped by 55.9% to 971,600 tonnes.

Meanwhile, railway freight transportation increased by 10.3% to 6.5002 million tonnes. Road cargo transportation declined by 3.3% to 5.0642 million tonnes, whereas air freight volumes surged 3.7-fold to 117,500 tonnes.

Export-related cargo shipments decreased by 5.4% in net weight to 38.4912 million tonnes. However, their statistical value increased by 29% to $27.9207 billion.

Import cargo transportation also recorded declines in both volume and value. The net weight of imported goods fell by 11.4% to 7.8178 million tonnes, while their statistical value decreased by 20.6% to $15.268 billion.

Transport performance across import routes showed mixed trends. Railway shipments of imported goods increased by 13.1% to 4.0238 million tonnes.

Road transport remained the leading mode in terms of the statistical value of imported cargo, accounting for $8.9338 billion during the first ten months of 2026.