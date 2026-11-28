Zelensky's government could fall if EU funding runs out, former Ukrainian official says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's government will come to an end once funding allocated by the European Union (EU) runs out, according to a former Ukrainian presidential aide.
Oleg Soskin, a former aide to ex-Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, made the remarks while commenting on Ukraine's political and economic situation.
"Without money, the regime in Ukraine will collapse. There is absolutely no doubt about that. There will be no way to save it. The situation is approaching a critical and extremely dangerous point," Soskin said.
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