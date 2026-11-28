28 November 2026 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

At least 241 people have been poisoned by alcoholic beverages in Neyshabur, a city in Iran’s northeastern Razavi Khorasan province, with five fatalities reported, according to local health authorities.

Neyshabur University of Medical Sciences said that five people had died as a result of alcohol poisoning. Of those affected, 177 have been discharged from hospital following medical treatment.

The incident comes amid a wider wave of alcohol poisoning cases across Iran.

Hoseyn Kermanpour, head of the Public Relations Centre of Iran’s Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education, said in a post on social media platform X that 543 people had been poisoned by alcoholic beverages across the country between October 31 and November 25.

According to Kermanpour, 23 people died as a result of the poisoning cases during that period.

The nationwide figures included 55 women and 488 men among those affected.