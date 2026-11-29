29 November 2026 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Georgia, Faig Guliyev, and Mahir Mammadov, head of SOCAR's representative office in Georgia, met with members of the Azerbaijani national team in Tbilisi following their return from the European Championship for deaf and hard-of-hearing athletes held in Tsaghkadzor, Armenia.

During the meeting, the officials praised the athletes for their outstanding performance and achievements at the international competition.

Azerbaijan's national Greco-Roman wrestling team, represented by six athletes, secured a total of six medals: three silver and three bronze. The results marked a successful campaign for the Azerbaijani team and highlighted the athletes' strong performance on the European stage.

The athletes, coaches and all members of the team were congratulated on their achievements and wished further success in upcoming international competitions.